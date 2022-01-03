Apple halts sales of all products in Russia

Apple is doing more in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine beyond cutting off services. As BuzzFeed News' John Paczkowski notes, the tech firm has halted "all product sales" in Russia after cutting off exports last week. Visit the company's Russian online store and every product is listed as unavailable. In a statement, Apple made clear this was in response to the invasion — the iPhone maker "stand[s] with all of the people" hurt by the incursion, and is joining those "calling for peace."

The company stressed that it had taken multiple actions beyond the sales freeze. It limited Apple Pay, and pulled the apps for the state-backed media outlets RT and Sputnik. Apple also mirrored Google's decision to disable traffic data for Maps users in Ukraine (including live incidents) to avoid revealing info that could put Ukranians in danger.

