Apple starts selling Amazon's Eero mesh routers

Technology updates can sometimes make for strange bedfellows, and Apple is providing proof. The tech giant has started selling Eero mesh WiFi routers through its website, starting at $100 for a lone router and $250 for the three-pack you’l likely want to cover a whole home. Yes, that’s right — it’s Apple selling an Amazon product instead of the other way around. As you might guess, this stems from Eero adding support for HomeKit’s secure smart home feature. In theory, you can buy everything you need for an Apple-friendly household in one place.

The store already sells mesh routers from the likes of Linksys and Netgear, although those can be more expensive if you’re buying whole-home bundles.