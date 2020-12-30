Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Brave's privacy-focused browser rolls out a version for Apple's M1 Macs

If Chrome, Safari and Firefox aren't enough, then maybe this is the right browser for your new Mac.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
53 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple M1 MacBook Pro
Engadget

If you have a new M1-powered Mac and you’re looking for a non-Apple, non-Google, non-Mozilla browser, then good news, Brave has updated the release channel of its privacy-focused browser with native Apple Silicon support. At the moment, the Microsoft Edge team is still testing M1 support in its Canary release channel.

In case you’ve forgotten, it’s the Chromium-based browser that blocks ads and trackers by default, while also implementing its own token system that’s intended to compensate creators — occasionally controversially. It recently rolled out an integrated news reader, and claims some 7 million or so active daily users.

Just as we’ve seen with the other browsers based on Chromium, switching to a version built for the ARM processors in new Macs should increase performance and extend battery life. This version also fixes video playback on IMDB and HBO Max, even if you don’t have an Apple machine with the new chips inside.

In this article: M1, apple silicon, Brave, browser, macOS, chromium, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
53 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

2020 put us on the edge of a processor revolution

2020 put us on the edge of a processor revolution

View
NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

View
LG Display's transparent OLED puts a screen between you and the sushi chef

LG Display's transparent OLED puts a screen between you and the sushi chef

View
Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
Pokémon games are available to play on Facebook

Pokémon games are available to play on Facebook

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr