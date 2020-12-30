Brave's privacy-focused browser rolls out a version for Apple's M1 Macs

If you have a new M1-powered Mac and you’re looking for a non-Apple, non-Google, non-Mozilla browser, then good news, Brave has updated the release channel of its privacy-focused browser with native Apple Silicon support. At the moment, the Microsoft Edge team is still testing M1 support in its Canary release channel.
For anyone running the `x64` version on a new Apple CPU Mac, please replace with the above (universal/arm64) to see the performance gains. In Settings - About Brave you should see `arm64` instead of `x86_64 translated`.— Mihai 🎯 (@mihaiplesa) December 30, 2020
In case you’ve forgotten, it’s the Chromium-based browser that blocks ads and trackers by default, while also implementing its own token system that’s intended to compensate creators — occasionally controversially. It recently rolled out an integrated news reader, and claims some 7 million or so active daily users.