Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firefox 84 arrives with native support for Apple Silicon

New Macs with Apple's M1 chip inside should see even better performance with Firefox now.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ANKARA, TURKEY - DECEMBER 10: In this illustration photo web browser Mozilla Firefox logo is seen displayed on a laptop screen in Ankara, Turkey on December 10, 2019. (Photo by Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Apple’s first laptops and desktop with its custom M1 CPU inside have already proven to be quite powerful and efficient, but they’re at their best with software updated to run natively on the new hardware. Now Firefox is joining Chrome by generally releasing an update that can take advantage of Apple Silicon.

According to Mozilla support, all you should have to do is restart your browser and you’ll see it update to version 84. If you somehow haven’t installed the Rosetta package for backward compatibility, do that as well, as it’s necessary for streaming content from DRM’d services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video. Based on their benchmarking with the SpeedoMeter 2.0 test, the browser “launches over 2.5 times faster and web apps are now twice as responsive.”

That’s on top of earlier speed improvements from version 82 that was released in October, so if you haven’t tried it out in a while and are looking for an alternative to both Chrome and Safari. changes made over the last year should mean it’s more responsive than you remember. If you’re still thinking over a switch to Apple’s latest laptops, read our reviews of the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro first.

In this article: M1, Apple Silicon, Apple, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, browser, Firefox, Mozilla, Firefox 84, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

View
Now you can watch Netflix on your Echo Show

Now you can watch Netflix on your Echo Show

View
MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

View
'Doom Zero' brings 32 new levels to the original games on mobile and consoles

'Doom Zero' brings 32 new levels to the original games on mobile and consoles

View
Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr