Image credit: Apple

Follow our live coverage of Apple's 'One More Thing' event!

All about Apple Silicon.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
1h ago
Apple's One More Thing event
Apple

Apple might be out of new iPhones to announce, but its last launch "event" of the year just might be the most important. Today, the company is widely expected to reveal the first wave of Mac computers powered by Apple Silicon in a streamed presentation beginning at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. And as usual, all signs point to this one being a doozy.

See, Apple's silicon shift here isn't just a repudiation of Intel or a show of faith in its own chip-making talent -- it's the clearest example yet of Apple trying to chart a more independent course into the future of computing. (Need more examples of Apple dialing down its reliance on other companies? Just look at its acquisition of Intel's ailing modem business, a move that should help Apple cut ties with Qualcomm entirely.) Expect to hear about the way Apple now gets to exercise more control over its destiny, plus more practical detail about the first machines -- laptops, presumably -- that Apple is banking on.

If you've followed along with any of our other live event coverage lately, you know the drill: I'll be liveblogging the event right here while my trusted colleagues file their stories on the day's biggest announcements. Then, after the show concludes, you can join Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar and Reviews Editor Cherlynn Low as they break down all the news live on YouTube. Until that, though, keep your browser tabs locked right here for all of Apple’s news as it happens.

