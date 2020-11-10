Follow our live coverage of Apple's 'One More Thing' event!

Apple might be out of new iPhones to announce, but its last launch "event" of the year just might be the most important. Today, the company is widely expected to reveal the first wave of Mac computers powered by Apple Silicon in a streamed presentation beginning at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. And as usual, all signs point to this one being a doozy.

See, Apple's silicon shift here isn't just a repudiation of Intel or a show of faith in its own chip-making talent -- it's the clearest example yet of Apple trying to chart a more independent course into the future of computing. (Need more examples of Apple dialing down its reliance on other companies? Just look at its acquisition of Intel's ailing modem business, a move that should help Apple cut ties with Qualcomm entirely.) Expect to hear about the way Apple now gets to exercise more control over its destiny, plus more practical detail about the first machines -- laptops, presumably -- that Apple is banking on.