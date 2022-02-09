Apple will give Siri a less gendered voice option in iOS 15.4

Apple's iOS 15.4 will bring more than AirTag anti-stalking messages and direct iPhone contactless payments. Axios has confirmed the latest iOS 15.4 beta includes a less gendered Siri voice option for English speakers. The voice, recorded by a member of the LGBTQ community, was meant to increase the diversity of Apple's assistant. This should give users more choices for a "voice that speaks to them," Apple said in a statement.

It's not certain if or when the voice will be available in other languages. Apple also didn't say when the finished iOS 15.4 might be ready, although the company is rumored to be holding an event in early March that might provide a fitting opportunity to release the new software.

The move comes roughly a year after Apple's last big push to make Siri more inclusive. As of iOS 14.5, Siri no longer defaulted to a female voice — you had to pick during the setup process. Apple also added two Black voice options to supplement existing choices. This latest update builds on that formula — it's not clear how long Apple will continue to expand Siri's horizons, but we wouldn't be surprised to see more changes.