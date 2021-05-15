Login
Sign up

Apple Stores in the US will keep mask mandates in place, for now

Some retailers, like Costco and Walmart, have dropped nationwide mask requirements.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|05.15.21
@Rjcc

Sponsored Links

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
May 15th, 2021
In this article: COVID-19, Apple Store, news, gear, CDC, Apple, coronavirus
People wearing face coverings wait to enter the Apple Store at the Americana at Brand shopping, dining and entertainment mall complex in Glendale, California on June 23, 2020. - California is currently in Phase 3 of reopening following the mid-March lockdown to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Apple's retail operation has adjusted to changing situations worldwide, but it isn't changing direction based on the latest CDC public health recommendations. According to Bloomberg, it has informed US retail stores that for now, mask mandates and other COVID-19 procedures will remain in place, even as more people in the country are getting vaccinated.

That is in line with some retailers like Target and CVS, while others like Walmart and Trader Joe's have already dropped nationwide mask requirements. Apple's policies can also be flexible to local situations, as 9to5Mac notes that as the number of cases in Michigan rose over recent weeks, stores there were closed and then reopened as Express locations. Apple experimented with the format late last year, where stores are walled off with windows where customers are served one at a time. As the pandemic (hopefully) continues to wane, it will be interesting to see which policies are rolled back — and when — and which ones stick around for good.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget