Apple's third-gen AirPods fall to an all-time low of $140

If you missed the chance to get Apple's latest AirPods model last Black Friday, it may have been a blessing in disguise. It sold for $150 that weekend, which is a great deal for the new model, but it now costs even less on Amazon. You can get the third-gen Apple AirPods for $140 right now, which is the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds. Amazon still lists the unit at $170 or just $9 lower than its original retail price of $179, but the website will apply a total of $39 in savings upon checkout.

We gave the third-gen AirPods a score of 88 in our review and praised them for being a complete redesign of the earbuds. They have a new "contoured" form factor with a tapered silhouette that's more comfortable and fits better, and they're now sweat and water resistant like the Pro model. The earbuds are now also better at determining whether they're in your ear for more accurate auto-pause capability.

Apple's H1 chip enables one-touch fast pairing that makes connecting them to an iPhone as easy as tapping the screen. Further, the chip gives the earbuds the capability to run always-on Siri, allowing you to issue voice commands without having to use your phone. They also have the same actions as the Pro version, with the options to play/pause and skip tracks, as well as to accept calls with a series of taps on the earbuds. And, perhaps most importantly, the model has much better audio quality than its predecessors.

That said, if you want something even cheaper, the second-gen AirPods are also currently on sale for $100. In case you have your heart set on the AirPods Pro and don't mind paying a bit more, you can also get that one for $179 right now.

