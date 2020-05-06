Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Wizard of Oz

Apple TV app expands to include iconic AFI Movie Club picks

It will show you how much each movie costs and if it's available for streaming elsewhere.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
43m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Wizard of Oz
Wizard of Oz

The Apple TV app has a new collection you can browse if you’ve ran out of ideas on what to watch while staying at home. It now features the AFI Movie Club collection, which is composed of iconic movies the American Film Institute selects each day to “creat[e] a communal viewing experience” during quarantine.

Each film selected for the program, which launched in March, is introduced by a celebrity guest. So far, films in the collection have been introduced by well-recognized names in the industry, including Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman and Neil Patrick Harris.

According to Variety, the AFI Movie Club will live under the “Browse by Collection” menu in the “Watch Now” page and will be updated daily. It will show how much the movie of the day will cost to buy or to rent, and it will let you know if the title’s available for streaming elsewhere, such as HBO Now or Disney+.

In this article: news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Who knew I’d get obsessed with a spreadsheet game?

Who knew I’d get obsessed with a spreadsheet game?

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
Stadia's game controller finally works wirelessly on your computer

Stadia's game controller finally works wirelessly on your computer

View
'Super Mario 64' fan releases a fully playable port for PC

'Super Mario 64' fan releases a fully playable port for PC

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr