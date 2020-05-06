Apple TV app expands to include iconic AFI Movie Club picks

The Apple TV app has a new collection you can browse if you’ve ran out of ideas on what to watch while staying at home. It now features the AFI Movie Club collection, which is composed of iconic movies the American Film Institute selects each day to “creat[e] a communal viewing experience” during quarantine.

Each film selected for the program, which launched in March, is introduced by a celebrity guest. So far, films in the collection have been introduced by well-recognized names in the industry, including Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman and Neil Patrick Harris.