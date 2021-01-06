Apple TV comes to NVIDIA Shield devices

Apple is filling one of the few (but important) gaps left in its streaming video strategy. The tech giant's Apple TV app is now available for NVIDIA Shield players, giving you access to the likes of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show from one of the better-known stand-alone Android TV devices. You can watch in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR, and NVIDIA is touting both Google Assistant playback control as well as AI upscaling for those movies and shows that aren't native 4K.

This is one of the more expensive ways to add Apple TV streaming — you can get the app for Google's $50 Chromecast, complete with Dolby Vision support. And that's assuming it's not already available on your smart TV or game console. If you already have a Shield or just prefer its higher performance, though, you won't have to go out of your way to give Apple's service a try.