Apple may offer half-off CBS All Access and Showtime bundle for TV+

Apple is still looking for ways to promote its Apple TV+ streaming service. Its next attempt may be to offer subscribers a discounted CBS All Access and Showtime bundle. People familiar with the plans told Bloomberg the new bundle could launch as early as Monday.

According to Bloomberg, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to access CBS and Showtime channels in the Apple TV app for $9.99 per month. Typically, CBS All Access costs $9.99 per month, and Showtime costs $10.99 per month. Users will need to pay the $4.99 per month fee for Apple TV+, but they’ll still see a noticeable savings.