Apple may offer half-off CBS All Access and Showtime bundle for TV+

The discounted plan could arrive as soon as next week.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces Apple tv+ during a launch event at Apple headquarters on March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read NOAH BERGER/AFP/Getty Images)
Apple is still looking for ways to promote its Apple TV+ streaming service. Its next attempt may be to offer subscribers a discounted CBS All Access and Showtime bundle. People familiar with the plans told Bloomberg the new bundle could launch as early as Monday. 

According to Bloomberg, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to access CBS and Showtime channels in the Apple TV app for $9.99 per month. Typically, CBS All Access costs $9.99 per month, and Showtime costs $10.99 per month. Users will need to pay the $4.99 per month fee for Apple TV+, but they’ll still see a noticeable savings. 

If this launches on Monday, it will be the first Apple TV+ content bundle. Just yesterday, we learned that Apple is also considering an “Apple One” subscription bundle, which would package services like Apple Music and Apple TV+, plus add-ons like Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud storage.

Apple bundling its own services makes sense, but offering a bundle with outside services like CBS All Access and Showtime enters a different territory. It could bring tons of content to Apple TV+ subscribers, who may find the shows and movies on Apple’s streaming service to be a bit lacking.

