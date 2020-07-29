CBS All Access adds 70 shows from BET, Comedy Central, MTV and more

Today, ViacomCBS is adding over 3,500 episodes and 70 shows to CBS All Access. The shows come from Viacom’s cable networks, and they’re part of a larger plan to bulk-up and rebrand All Access.

The new episodes include a mix of content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land and VH1. ViacomCBS is also rolling out a new user interface that should make it easier to search for shows to watch, and it shared plans for Kamp Koral, a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff planned for early 2021.