CBS All Access adds 70 shows from BET, Comedy Central, MTV and more

That includes over 3,500 episodes.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
CBS All Access
ViacomCBS

Today, ViacomCBS is adding over 3,500 episodes and 70 shows to CBS All Access. The shows come from Viacom’s cable networks, and they’re part of a larger plan to bulk-up and rebrand All Access.

The new episodes include a mix of content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land and VH1. ViacomCBS is also rolling out a new user interface that should make it easier to search for shows to watch, and it shared plans for Kamp Koral, a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff planned for early 2021.

CBS All Access now has 20,000 episodes and movies, and in the coming months ViacomCBS says it will continue adding content, with the goal of offering 30,000 episodes and movies. All Access added over 100 Paramount films in May and told viewers to expect “major changes” this summer. ViacomCBS plans to debut the “full and rebranded” streaming service in early 2021.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what’s to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS.

