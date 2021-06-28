Issac Asimov’s 'Foundation' lands on Apple TV+ September 24

Take a peek at the latest action-packed trailer for the sci-fi saga.
Kris Holt
06.28.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 28th, 2021
In this article: apple, news, sci-fi, apple tv, entertainment, trailer, apple tv+, foundation, apple tv plus
Foundation
Apple TV+

Apple has revealed when you'll get to watch Foundation, its adaptation of Issac Asimov’s series of sci-fi novels. The show will debut on Apple TV+ on September 24th, with additional installments of the first ten-episode season dropping each week.

The company also revealed another teaser trailer for Foundation, which stars Jared Harris as the leader of a group of exiles who predicts the end of the Galactic Empire. The group embarks on a journey to restore civilization by establishing The Foundation. Lee Pace also stars in the show, whose showrunner is David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Man of Steel).

Apple is reducing the free TV+ trial it offers to customers who buy its devices from a year to three months. It's hoping the slate of shows and movies will be enough to entice people to stick around as paid subscribers.

The company is lining up a number of major shows for the remainder of this year, as 9to5 Mac notes. Along with Foundation, The Morning Show and Ted Lasso will return for their second seasons in the coming months. Invasion, another large-scale sci-fi series is dropping in October.

