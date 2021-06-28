Issac Asimov’s 'Foundation' lands on Apple TV+ September 24

Apple has revealed when you'll get to watch , its adaptation of Issac Asimov’s series of sci-fi novels. The show will debut on on September 24th, with additional installments of the first ten-episode season dropping each week.
The company also revealed another teaser trailer for Foundation, which stars Jared Harris as the leader of a group of exiles who predicts the end of the Galactic Empire. The group embarks on a journey to restore civilization by establishing The Foundation. Lee Pace also stars in the show, whose showrunner is David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Man of Steel).
Apple is the free TV+ trial it offers to customers who buy its devices from a year to three months. It's hoping the slate of shows will be enough to entice people to stick around as paid subscribers.
The company is lining up a number of major shows for the remainder of this year, as notes. Along with Foundation, and will return for their second seasons in the coming months. , another large-scale sci-fi series is dropping in October.