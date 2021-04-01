'Ted Lasso' season two hits Apple TV+ on July 23rd

Even eight straight draws can't get Ted down.
Nestled among all the hardware announcements Apple shared today at its Spring Forward event, the company had a fun surprise for Apple TV+ subscribers waiting for something new to watch on the service. The second season of Ted Lasso starts streaming on July 23rd. If you’re not familiar with the show, it stars Jason Sudeikis as a perpetually positive football coach leading an English soccer team. 

The only problem is, he doesn’t have any experience in the sport. With season two, Lasso’s team, AFC Richmond, finds itself in a rut, with the team having come off eight straight draws but that doesn't seem to have dampened any of his enthusiasm. Sudeikis won a number of awards for his performance as Lasso last season and the show is one of Apple’s breakout originals. 

