Netflix, Apple and Disney were big winners at the SAG Awards

There was little doubt streaming services would dominate this year's SAG Awards, and the winners list just makes it clear who emerged triumphant. Netflix, as you might have guessed, translated its 30 nominations to major wins across the board. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom landed wins for both lead male actor (the late Chadwick Boseman) and lead female actor (Viola Davis), while the overall movie cast award went to The Trial of the Chicago 7. The online video giant also scooped up two awards for The Crown, while Ozark and The Queen's Gambit came home with one win each.

Not that Netflix was the only internet video giant in the mix. Apple scored a male comedy actor award for Jason Sudekis' performance in the TV+ series Ted Lasso. Disney will be happy as well, with The Mandalorian picking up the stunt ensemble award for a comedy or drama series. Relatively conventional releases like Minari and Schitt's Creek were in the minority. This was clearly the internet's year — a fitting (though certainly not planned) shift given the pandemic.

The outcome wasn't entirely shocking when some of these productions won Golden Globes just weeks earlier. The awards give streaming services more prestige, though, and the movie wins might hint at who's likely to claim Oscars on April 25th.