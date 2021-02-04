Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Netflix leads the pack at the SAG Awards with 30 nominations

The late Chadwick Boseman is a double nominee for roles in two Netflix movies.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Netflix is far ahead of the pack so far this awards season. Much like it did at the Golden Globes nominations on Wednesday, the streaming giant racked up the most nods of any company at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with 30 overall.

With Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The Trial of the Chicago 7, it has three of the five Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nominees. Rounding out the list are Minari and Amazon's One Night In Miami

The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated for both Ma Rainey and Da 5 Bloods. Gary Oldman, Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby, Sacha Baron Cohen and Glenn Close also scored nods for their roles in Netflix movies. Riz Ahmed was nominated for Sound of Metal, as were Leslie Odom Jr for One Night in Miami and Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon distributed all three movies.

There were also nods for Jared Leto (The Little Things) and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah). Those movies both had simultaneous release dates in theaters and on HBO Max.

On the TV front, Netflix has three of the five drama series ensemble nominees (Bridgerton, The Crown and Ozark), which are up against Better Call Saul and Lovecraft Country. It's guaranteed to win in the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series category as all five nominees are from The Crown and Ozark.

In the comedy categories, Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso continued its solid awards season run with an ensemble nomination and one for star Jason Sudeikis. Netflix's Dead To Me, HBO Max show The Flight Attendant and Hulu's The Great also picked up nods. Elsewhere, Disney+ got some love for Daveed Diggs' performance in Hamilton and the stunt teams of The Mandalorian and Mulan. The latter's rivals in the motion picture category include Wonder Woman 1984, Da 5 Bloods and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

It's worth noting that there's a large degree of crossover between SAG membership and the actors' branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, so expect many of these names to be among this year's Oscar nominees. The SAG Awards will air on April 4th on TNT and TBS.

In this article: awards, sag awards, netflix, da 5 bloods, ma raineys black bottom, the trial of the chicago 7, one night in miami, borat, chadwick boseman, sound of metal, bridgerton, the crown, ozark, ted lasso, dead to me, the flight attendant, the great, daveed diggs, hamilton, the mandalorian, mulan, wonder woman 1984, amazon, amazon prime video, movies, tv, screen actors guild, apple tv+, disney+, apple tv plus, disney plus, borat subsequent movie film, streaming, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

IBM quantum computers now finish some tasks in hours, not months

IBM quantum computers now finish some tasks in hours, not months

View
Apple's mixed reality headset could cost $3,000 and include 8K displays

Apple's mixed reality headset could cost $3,000 and include 8K displays

View
Google taps your phone cameras to measure your heart rate

Google taps your phone cameras to measure your heart rate

View
President Biden will keep the Space Force as a US military branch

President Biden will keep the Space Force as a US military branch

View
ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr