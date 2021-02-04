Netflix leads the pack at the SAG Awards with 30 nominations

Congratulations to the stars of DA 5 BLOODS, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, and THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 for their SAG Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble! pic.twitter.com/NWUtXUwH6S — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 4, 2021

The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated for both Ma Rainey and Da 5 Bloods. Gary Oldman, Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby, Sacha Baron Cohen and Glenn Close also scored nods for their roles in Netflix movies. Riz Ahmed was nominated for Sound of Metal, as were Leslie Odom Jr for One Night in Miami and Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon distributed all three movies.

There were also nods for Jared Leto (The Little Things) and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah). Those movies both had simultaneous release dates in theaters and on HBO Max.

On the TV front, Netflix has three of the five drama series ensemble nominees (Bridgerton, The Crown and Ozark), which are up against Better Call Saul and Lovecraft Country. It's guaranteed to win in the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series category as all five nominees are from The Crown and Ozark.

In the comedy categories, Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso continued its solid awards season run with an ensemble nomination and one for star Jason Sudeikis. Netflix's Dead To Me, HBO Max show The Flight Attendant and Hulu's The Great also picked up nods. Elsewhere, Disney+ got some love for Daveed Diggs' performance in Hamilton and the stunt teams of The Mandalorian and Mulan. The latter's rivals in the motion picture category include Wonder Woman 1984, Da 5 Bloods and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

It's worth noting that there's a large degree of crossover between SAG membership and the actors' branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, so expect many of these names to be among this year's Oscar nominees. The SAG Awards will air on April 4th on TNT and TBS.