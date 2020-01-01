Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever

Twitter has a new record for the most liked tweet, but it’s a bittersweet moment. The social network has confirmed (via Deadline) that the late Chadwick Boseman’s last post, the news of his death by his family, is the “most liked tweet ever.” The Black Panther star’s obituary post had 7.7 million likes as of the afternoon of August 29th, although that appears to have dipped slightly as of this writing.

Boseman died of colon cancer at 43 on August 28th after a four-year fight against the disease. The news prompted an outpouring of grief and sympathy, including likes and retweets from celebrities and groups like Dwayne Johnson, The Academy and the NAACP. Some of his last projects were for Netflix, including Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and the yet-to-premiere Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.