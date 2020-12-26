HBO Max's 'Wonder Woman 1984' audience helps fast-track a sequel

There’s little doubt that WarnerMedia had high hopes for Wonder Woman 1984’s simultaneous debut on HBO Max and in theaters, and that trust appears to have been well-placed. Warner Bros. is fast-tracking development of Wonder Woman 3 based on both its relative success at the pandemic-struck box office ($16.7 million in the US) and its HBO Max turnout. The media giant was unsurprisingly shy on exact numbers, but made clear that WW84 was a big help for its fledgling streaming service.

Nearly half of all “retail” HBO Max subscribers (that is, people paying $15 per month) watched the superhero movie on opening day, WarnerMedia said. There were also “millions” of bundle customers who used their cable or phone subscriptions to watch. Viewing hours on Christmas Day more than tripled the average in November.