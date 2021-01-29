Latest in Entertainment

Apple will produce a series on WeWork's fall from grace

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are set to star.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Apple will back and produce a new TV+ series based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, according to Deadline. Simply titled WeCrashed, the new limited series will star Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. It will be produced by the company’s Apple Studios subsidiary, with both Hathaway and Leto serving as executive producers on the project.

The six-part podcast series WeCrashed will adapt chronicles the unraveling of WeWork, narrowing in on the failures of former CEO Adam Neumann. Leading up to its aborted IPO in the fall of 2019, the startup was valued at $47 billion. But then investors got a look at the company’s financials and found an ugly picture. In 2018, WeWork burned through more than $2 billion. Neumann eventually resigned, but got a golden parachute worth $1.7 billion in shares and loans while many of the company’s employees were laid off.

The title joins a growing list of high-profile movies and series making their way to Apple TV+. Earlier in the month, it came out that the company had agreed to finance and produce Ridley Scott’s Kitbag, which will star Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte. It’s also working with Martin Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon. They are all part of an ongoing strategy by Apple to increase the acclaim and popularity TV+ as it looks to monetize the service.

In this article: Apple TV, Apple TV Plus, Apple, av, streaming, WeWork, entertainment
