Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Apple sponsors a three-year UCLA study on depression and anxiety

The company will provide participants with Apple Watch and Beddit devices.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
16m ago
Comments
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple Watch heart rate
Chris Velazco / Engadget

With help from Apple, UCLA is launching a new three-year study to understand how factors like sleep and physical activity can impact depression and anxiety symptoms. The study will start this week with a pilot that will involve 150 participants drawn from the UCLA Health medical center. In 2021, the school will expand the study to include approximately 3,000 individuals and its student body. 

Apple will provide study participants with Watch wearables and Beddit devices after they download an app to their iPhones. Beddit is a sleep tracker developed by a startup Apple acquired in 2017.      

The university says it designed the study so that it could conduct it entirely remotely. Privacy was another major consideration. UCLA and Apple say they plan to anonymize any data they collect during the study.   

The hope is that the study will lead to a breakthrough that will give healthcare workers a better way to spot the symptoms of depression and prevent potential depressive episodes. As the university notes, how the medical field goes about detecting depression hasn't changed significantly for more than a century. Much as they've done in the past, doctors currently observe patients and ask them how they feel. 

“Current approaches to treating depression rely almost entirely on the subjective recollections of depression sufferers. This is an important step for obtaining objective and precise measurements that guide both diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr. Nelson Freimer, director of the UCLA Depression Grand Challenge.

Health has been an area of focus for Apple for the last couple of years, so it’s not a surprise to see an initiative like this from the company. In 2014, the company announced HealthKit, a service that tracks, records and analyzes your fitness level, as part of iOS 8. More recently, the company detailed how the latest features that are coming to watchOS 7, one of which is sleep tracking.

In this article: UCLA, Apple, wearables, health, apple watch, beddit, medicine, sleep tracking, depression, anxiety, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

View
'Mulan' will premiere on Disney+ September 4th for $30

'Mulan' will premiere on Disney+ September 4th for $30

View
Phil Schiller is ending his long reign as Apple's marketing chief

Phil Schiller is ending his long reign as Apple's marketing chief

View
YouTube Music will transfer your Google Play songs with one click

YouTube Music will transfer your Google Play songs with one click

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr