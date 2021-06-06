Apple says eight states have signed up to let people store IDs in Wallet

Residents of some states will soon be able to add their driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet , and Apple has revealed which states will support the initiative at the outset. Arizona and Georgia will be the first to let their residents use IDs stored on Wallet, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah to follow.

The Transportation Security Administration ( TSA ) will let travelers use an ID stored in Wallet at some security checkpoints and lanes at certain airports. Apple says these will be the first places where people can use a driver’s license or state ID they add to Wallet. The company says retailers and venues will add support later.

You’ll be able to share ID details by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch, which could help you avoid carrying the physical copy with you or digging around in your pocket or bag to find it. “The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement . “We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”

Adding an ID to Wallet is similar to the process of saving credit cards and transit passes. You’ll need to scan the card with your phone and take a selfie for verification by your state. When you tap your device at TSA checkpoints, it will display a prompt listing the info that the agency is asking for. Once you authorize the request with Face ID or Touch ID, your iPhone or Apple Watch will share those details with the TSA, so you don’t even need to show your device to an agent or scanner.