The Apple Watch SE costs $279

The Watch SE’s Retina display will be the same size as the Series 6’s, too, and is 30 percent larger than the Series 3. It will run the same watchOS 7 software, so you’ll also get features like sleep and VO2Max tracking, automatic handwashing detection and support for new workout types.

For $279 (£269), the Watch SE packs many of the same features as the $399 Series 6, making it a more appealing deal for the budget-conscious. Those who want to save even more money can consider the $199 Watch Series 3, though that model is fairly old and uses a slower processor.

The Watch SE will be available from September 18th in three case finishes made from recycled aluminum, and it’s compatible with all Apple Watch bands including the new Solo Loop options. The cellular + GPS model starts at $329 and you can order both versions starting today.