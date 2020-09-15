The Apple Watch SE costs $279

Alongside the Watch Series 6 that we all knew was coming, Apple also unveiled a more affordable alternative at its “Time Flies” event today. The Apple Watch SE is a $279 smartwatch for those who can’t or don’t want to splurge on the flagship wearable. While it doesn’t come with the new flagship’s faster S6 processor or blood oxygen sensor, it still offers most essential features.
The Watch SE also has the same altimeter, compass, accelerometer and gyroscope as the new Series 6, as well as fall detection and emergency SOS. There will also be cellular models so you can leave your phone at home and still remain connected to your loved ones.