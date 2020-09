WatchOS 7 has been a welcome upgrade in some respects, but not so much if you’re an Apple Watch Series 3 owner. As 9to5Mac reports, Series 3 users on the Apple and MacRumors forums are complaining of random reboots after installing watchOS 7 on their devices. There can be multiple restarts per day, and there are more bugs beyond that.

Others complain about lockups, complications that fail to load, and sluggish performance.