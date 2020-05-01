Apple often takes small steps when updating its wearable gadget, which may make it a bit difficult for consumers to decide when to pull the trigger and buy their own Apple Watch. The Series 5 may be a good choice for those who have yet to jump in, though, thanks to Apple finally integrating an always-on screen, among other new features. Best Buy is currently selling the GPS-only versions of the gadget for $100 off, bringing the 40mm model down to $300 and the 44mm version to $330. Walmart has a more limited deal, with only the 40mm model in Space Gray on sale.
The Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off at Best Buy
Sponsored Links
Buy Apple Watch 44mm on Best Buy - $330
Apple typically keeps one new generation of the Apple Watch and one older version on the market at the same time. The Series 5 -- when not on sale -- starts at $400 while the Series 3 starts at just $200. If the latest features aren’t a must-have, then the decision is usually a no-brainer. But with the Series 5 starting at $300, it may be worth it to invest in the newest model. Giving the Apple Watch Series 5 a score of 88, Engadget appreciated the Series 5’s small but important updates, such as international calling, a surprisingly useful compass and an always-on screen. The Series 5 also has all of the improvements that came with the Series 4, such as an EEG monitor, which the cheaper Series 3 does not. With the watch currently at the lowest price we’ve seen, now may be the time for curious tech nerds and fitness junkies to strap one on.