Image credit: Apple

Apple's Watch Series 6 is 15 percent off at Amazon and Best Buy

Get the eye-catching version in the 40mm size for $339.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Apple Watch RED Edition on s
Apple
Discounts on Apple’s latest products are pretty rare, and the Watch Series 6 is no exception. Normally, it costs at least $399, though we’ve seen small discounts at Apple and prices as low as around $350 on Amazon. Right now, however, you can grab the Watch Series 6 Product RED edition at Amazon and Best Buy for $339 — a healthy $60 off the full price.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition at Amazon - $339

Buy the Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition at Best Buy - $339

Some of the proceeds from the Product Red Series 6 Watches go to HIV/AIDS research. That’s particularly relevant right now, because “COVID-19 is creating challenges in accessing care, treatment and supplies in the fight against AIDS,” as Apple notes on its Product Red website.

The Watch Series 6 is a solid option for fitness junkies, and the best option overall for iPhone owners. It looks much like the Series 5, but Apple made some big changes under the face. First, it has a blood oxygen sensor to go along with the ECG, along with an always-on altimeter. It’s also faster and smoother than before, and despite the always-on display, has slightly better battery life and faster charging times than the Watch Series 5.

If red isn’t your color, Amazon is also selling the black, pink and blue models for $350, or around $50 off the regular price — matching previous low prices. And you can also get the 44mm Watch Series 6 Product Red model at Amazon for $380, for a savings of $50.

