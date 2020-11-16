Latest in Gear

Image credit: Valentina Palladino / Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 6 falls to new low of $350 at Amazon

That's $50 off its normal price and $30 less than the previous low.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
4h ago
The Apple Watch Series 6 on a person's wrist.
Valentina Palladino / Engadget
Amazon has reduced the price of Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch yet again. The online retailer has had the Apple Watch Series 6 for $385 for a number of weeks now, despite the Series 6 only debuting in September, and now some 40mm models are discounted to $350. That’s $50 off their normal price and a new record low. Currently the gold aluminum model with a pink-sand sport band, the silver aluminum model with a white sport band and the Product (Red) model are on sale at this new low, while a few other models are discounted to $379.

Buy Series 6 (GPS) at Amazon - $350 Buy Series 6 (GPS + LTE) at Amazon - $450

Those deals are on the GPS-only Series 6 models, but Amazon also reduced the prices of some GPS + Cellular models as well. For example, you can grab the silver aluminum model with a white sport band for $450, which is $50 off its normal price and $30 less than its previous all-time low.

This is a great sale if you’ve had your eye on the Series 6 or if it’s on your list for to gift to someone else (we included it in our holiday gift guide as a solid option for athletes and fitness junkies). It’s the best smartwatch for iPhone owners and a well-rounded timepiece, too. The Apple Watch Series 6 looks and feels almost identical to last year’s Series 5, but Apple made some under-the-hood changes that make a noticeable difference. First, the Series 6 has the ECG-measuring capabilities that the Series 5 has, but it also has a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter (which will come in handy for hikers). WatchOS 7 also adds new features like native sleep tracking and a hand-washing timer.

We also appreciate that Apple made the Series 6 slightly faster than the Series 5 — you’ll notice the newfound snappiness when switching between apps, swiping between watch faces and the like. The Series 6’s display is always-on, but it’s a bit more efficient and that helps it have a slightly longer battery life than the Series 5. It also charges faster, too, and Engadget’s Dana Wollman saw a 51-percent increase in battery life after sitting the Watch on its magnetic charger for only 30 minutes.

Considering we gave the Apple Watch Series 6 a score of 89, it’ll make a great gift for the Apple-lover in your life. If you or your giftee doesn’t need as many fitness or advanced health features as the Series 6 provides, the Apple Watch SE is a great alternative — and it’s also on sale for $230, which is $50 off its normal price.

