Apple adds blood oxygen monitoring to watchOS 7

One of the new features coming to the Apple Watch this year is a tool for measuring your blood oxygen level. The Apple Watch Series 6 features a new sensor on the underside of the wearable’s casing that uses both red and infrared light to measure the oxygen in your red blood cells in about 15 seconds. It can also do background readings while you sleep.

Apple said it’s partnering with health networks across North America, including researchers at UC Irvine and the University of Toronto, to leverage the new feature to study the effects of COVID-19 on a person’s respiratory system.