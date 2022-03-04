The Apple Watch Series 7 is $50 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A number of gadgets from smartwatches to headphones to smart thermostats went on sale this week. You can get a total of $50 off many 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 models at Amazon right now, while Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones are back down to their Black Friday price. A few AMD Ryzen 5000 processors are still on sale, plus a bunch of Samsung storage devices have received decent discounts — including the T7 Touch portable drive. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple Watch Series 7

Certain colors of the Apple Watch Series 7 are down to $349, or $50 off their normal price. Apple's latest flagship smartwatch earned a score of 90 from us for its slightly larger display, faster charging and handy watchOS8 features.

Apple AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple's latest AirPods are down to $145 at Woot, or $35 off their normal price. We gave them a score of 88 for their improved design, better sound quality and long battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QC45 headphones are on sale for $279, which is their all-time-low price that we saw last Black Friday. We gave the cans a score of 86 for their excellent sound quality, strong ANC and comfortable fit.

AMD Ryzen 5000 series

Some of AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors are down to record-low prices at Amazon right now. The six-core Ryzen 5 5600X, arguably the best value of them all, is down to for $230 in the US and £210 in the UK. The 16-core Ryzen 5950X is also on sale for $599 in the US and £539 in the UK.

Nintendo eShop gift card

Amazon knocked 10 percent off Nintendo's $50 eShop gift card, bringing it down to $45. It's a modest discount, but a good one if you want some extra funds to add games to your Switch.

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB)

The T7 Touch portable SSD in 1TB is on sale for $140 across the web. This palm-sized drive works with most devices thanks to the duo of cables it comes with, and it supports 1,050 MB/s read speeds, 1,000 MB/s write speeds, AES 256-bit encryption and Dynamic Thermal Guard.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD (2TB)

Samsung's 980 Pro internal drive in 2TB is 35 percent off and down to $280 — a great price for a powerful SSD that works with the PS5 (provided you have a heatsink). It has read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s, advanced thermal controls and works with Samsung's Magician Software, which lets you check its health and optimize settings as you'd like.

Google Nest Thermostat

Google's Nest Thermostat is on sale for $93 right now, which is 29 percent off its normal price. It's a more affordable version of the Nest Learning Thermostat and it uses a feature called Savings Finder to suggests ways you can conserve energy in your home.

Google Nest Hub Max

The Google Nest Hub Max is on sale for $169 right now, which is close to its record-low price. We gave the large smart display a score of 86 for its good sound quality, gesture controls and ability to work as a Nest Cam.

Paramount+ anniversary sale

Through March 7, new subscribers can get a few months of Paramount+ for only $1. Use the code BIRTHDAY when you sign up to get the ad-supported Essential plan for $1 per month for three months, or the ad-free Premium plan for $2 per month for the same amount of time.

Eero Pro 6

The Eero Pro 6 two-pack is $80 off for Prime members, bringing the price down to $319. This system can cover up to 3,500 square feet and it supports WiFi 6, gigabit speeds and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Amazon's offering a $100 credit to those that order any of the three smartphones in the new Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. All you have to do is enter the promo code on the product page before you check out, and you'll get an email after your handset ships with the details of the credit being added to your Amazon account. Those considering the Galaxy S22 have an extra incentive on top of that — $100 off in the form of an on-page coupon that you can clip, which will bring the price of the base model down to $700.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

Roku's new Streaming Stick 4K+ is down to $49, or 30 percent off its normal price. In addition to 4K streaming, it supports HDR10+, a faster processor and it comes bundled with the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which lets you use voice commands to search and issue verbal commands.

Instant Pot Max

The six-quart Instant Pot Max is down to a record low of $74, or half off its normal price. This multicooker has a large touch screen for easy programming, 15psi of pressure so you can experiment with canning and a sous vide cooking option.

New tech deals

Apple MagSafe battery pack

Apple's magnetic battery pack for iPhones is down to $88, which is 11 percent off its normal price. We have seen it cheaper in the past, but this is the best price we've seen since December. The accessory attaches magnetically to the back of the latest iPhones and provides up to 15W of wireless charging.

NordVPN

NordVPN's latest sale knocks the price of a two-year subscription down to just under $96, plus you'll get a free gift on top of it. The prize isn't anything physical, but rather additional subscription time on top of the two-year plan you paid for. Prizes are chosen at random, but after you make your purchase, you'll get either an extra month, and extra year or an extra two years added on to your subscription.

Amazon Luna

Amazon's Luna controller is 29 percent off right now, bringing it down to $50. It's designed to work with the company's Luna cloud gaming platform, and it's wireless and works with a bunch of operating systems including Mac, Windows, iOS, Fire TVs and others.

Anker Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

This Eufy robot vac-and-mop machine is $200 off and down to $450. It's a good robot vacuum to consider if you want strong suction as well as a mopping feature that can better clean hardwood floors and tile. Plus, this machine maps out your home as it cleans, so you can send it to specific rooms and areas during future jobs.

Insta360 One X2

This tiny camera is 10 percent off and down to a record low of $387. It's a waterproof action cam that can shoot 360-degree video in 5K, and it supports advanced stabilization without the need for a gimbal and features like hyperlapse.

UK deals

AirPods (2nd gen)

Apple's second-generation AirPods are down to £99 at Amazon. These don't have some of the bells and whistles that the new third-gen models do, but they remain a decent option for Apple users on a budget. We gave them a score of 84 when they first came out for their improved wireless performance and solid battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite

A bunch of Kindle e-readers are on sale in the UK right now, including the new Paperwhite for £100. The Signature Edition, which we called the best e-reader by far, is down to £150 as well.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch, the Sense, is down to £189 right now. That's not a record low, but it's still 37 percent off its usual rate. We gave it a score of 82 for its comprehensive health tracking features and big, bold display.

