Apple Watch Series 8 falls to $280 for Prime Day It’s the lowest price ever for the smartwatch.

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch, the Series 8, has dropped to its lowest price ever, thanks to Prime Day. You can pick one up for $280, beating the previous low of $330. We called the Series 8 “well-rounded and full-featured” in our review last year, stating that it’s “arguably the best smartwatch around.”

To that end, the Series 8 is generally considered to be the best standard smartwatch available right now, thanks to solid fitness-tracking features, car crash detection, blood oxygen measurement tools, onboard music storage and so much more. The battery life is improved over the Series 7 and the build is extremely durable.

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 $280 $399 Save $119 The smartwatch falls to its lowest price ever. $280 at Amazon

While the Series 8 is currently the best arm candy on the block, Apple’s likely to launch an improved Series 9 this fall. If you long for the newest tech, you might want to wait a few months, though the Series 9 will most likely cost a fair bit more than $280.

If $280 is a bit too rich for your blood, you can pick up the entry-level Apple Watch SE for just $200, thanks to a related Prime Day deal. The SE shares many features with its more expensive sibling, including crash detection, a Retina display and a durable aluminum casing.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.