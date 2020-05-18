Apple's two new Pride-themed Watch straps include one from Nike

With most Pride celebrations around the world being rescheduled, shrunk or canceled, Apple is reminding you that it’s still got rainbow-themed things, however you end up partying.

The company has announced two new sports bands, following on from last year’s loop design. The Nike version is the more subtle of the pair, with rainbow-hued holes perforating the band. The more typical sports band is entirely multicolored, made of the same soft custom fluoroelastomer as the single-colored straps. Just, with more rainbow.