Apple set to remove thousands of games from Chinese App Store in license crackdown

Apple is about to start removing thousands of mobile games from its App Store in China, following the government’s crackdown on a loophole that has until now allowed developers such as Rockstar Games to get unapproved games into the hands of Chinese players.
Chinese regulations stipulate that all paid-for games, or those that offer in-app purchases, must be reviewed and subsequently obtain a license before they can be published. While Android app stores have largely observed this rule since 2016, many iPhone game developers would go ahead and publish their games anyway while waiting for authorization, which could take months. Now, as Bloomberg reports, Apple has stipulated that all iOS games in China will need licenses to continue operating from July.