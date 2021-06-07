Apple brings Safari web extensions to iPhone and iPad

Tabs and windows will be easier to manage too.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.07.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 7th, 2021
In this article: wwdc 2021, apple, news, ios 15, gear, internet, macos monterey, safari, browser
Safari on macOS Monterey and iOS 15
Apple

Along with a raft of privacy updates, Apple announced more features for Safari during its WWDC keynote. Among them is that it's bringing web extensions to Safari on iPad and iPhone. It'll be easier to manage your tabs and windows thanks to a redesigned tab bar and tab groups. Tabs are more compact and you can tap the address bar for more info about the active web page. To tidy things up a bit, the tab bar combines your tabs, the toolbar and the search field into one space. It also adopts the same color as the webpage you're using to complete the new look. 

Safari on macOS Monterey and iOS 15
Apple

From the looks of things, tab groups will act like active bookmarks and help to reduce clutter. You'll find them on the left sidebar on Mac, plus they sync across all of your devices and you'll be able to share tab groups with others. On iOS 15, the revamped tab bar will function similarly and appear at the bottom of the screen. It shows up with a tap and your iPhone will hide it again when you start scrolling. The new tool will also give you the ability to swipe to different tabs from the bar as well.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget