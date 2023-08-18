Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

This week's best tech deals include the 9th-gen iPad on sale for $250, which ties the lowest price we've seen. While the 10.2-inch slate is showing its age design-wise, it's still a good bargain for those who just need a tablet for the basics and want the most affordable Apple tablet possible. Elsewhere, Sony is still running a rare $50 discount on PlayStation 5, while Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is within $2 of its best price to date. We're also seeing all-time lows on the top picks in our gaming headset and microSD card buying guides, plus Apple's third-gen AirPods. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple iPad (9th gen)

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple iPad (9th gen) $250 $329 Save $79 This deal ties the best price we've seen for Apple's entry-level iPad. The full discount should be visible at checkout. $250 at Amazon

The 9th-gen Apple iPad is back down to $250 at Amazon, matching its all-time low. You should see the full discount at checkout. Apple sells the 10.2-inch tablet for $329, though we've regularly seen it retail closer to $275.

The entry-level slate is certainly getting long in the tooth, as its non-laminated display, thick bezels and Lightning port give it an altogether more dated design than newer iPads. Its 64GB of storage is low, too. At this price, though, the 9th-gen iPad remains one of the better values in the tablet market, with a sturdy aluminum frame, 10 or so hours of battery life and fast-enough performance for casual media consumption. There's always a chance Apple will introduce new iPads later this year, but if you just want the cheapest route into iPadOS, this model should be enough.

Astro A40 TR

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Astro A40 TR $100 $130 Save $30 This $30 discount matches the best price we've seen for the top pick in our gaming headset buying guide. $100 at Amazon $100 at B&H Photo

The Astro A40 TR is on sale for $100, which is $30 off its usual street price and ties the lowest price we've seen. The A40 TR is the top pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets, as its open-back design gives it a more spacious and enveloping sound that most competitors. It emphasizes the bass, but not to an overwhelming degree, and it's comfortable to wear to extended periods. That said, the built-in mic is just OK, and like any open-back headphone, the whole thing both leaks and lets in lots of outside noise, so it's not ideal if you usually play in a noisy room. In general, you can get better value from a pair of "normal" wired headphones than a dedicated gaming headset unless you need a mic. If you really want an all-in-one solution, though, the A40 TR is a worthwhile compromise.

Samsung Pro Plus

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Samsung Pro Plus (128GB) $12 $19 Save $7 This matches the best price to date for the top recommendation in our guide to the best microSD cards. The 256GB and 512GB models are also down to all-time lows. $12 at Amazon $12 at Samsung

The Samsung Pro Plus is the top pick in our microSD card buying guide, and right now its 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models are down to $12, $20 and $35, respectively. Each of those deals match an all-time low. The Pro Plus technically isn't the fastest microSD card you can buy, but at this price it's a fantastic value for a Nintendo Switch, GoPro or Android tablet, as it topped all the cards we tested in sequential write speeds and random read/write performance. It also comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Sony PlayStation 5

Photo by Aaron Souppouris / Engadget Sony PlayStation 5 $449 $500 Save $51 This rare sale on the PlayStation 5 is scheduled to end on August 19. $449 at Amazon $449 at Walmart

The PlayStation 5 is still on sale for $449 at various retailers, which is a $50 discount. We highlighted this deal when Sony kicked off its latest summer sale a couple of weeks ago, but the company says that is scheduled to end on August 19. Discounts for the PS5 have been exceedingly rare since the console arrived in late 2020, so consider this a last-minute PSA. We gave the device a review score of 87 at launch, though it's become a much better value proposition over the last three years as it's built out its games library.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller

Photo by Aaron Souppouris / Engadget PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller $49 $70 Save $21 If you need a spare controller for your PS5, this deal takes $20 off Sony's DualSense gamepad. $49 at Amazon $49 at Walmart

In other PS5 deals, the DualSense wireless controller is still on sale for $49 in various colors. Depending on which model you pick, that's $20 or $25 off. This matches the lowest outright discount we've seen for the gamepad, which is also compatible with Steam. Elsewhere, console covers for the PS5 are down to $45 at the PlayStation Direct store. That's a $10 discount.

PS5 and PS4 exclusive game sale

PlayStation God of War Ragnarök (PS5) $49 $70 Save $21 This $20 discount on Sony's sweeping blockbuster comes as part of a wider sale on PlayStation-exclusive games that's scheduled to end this weekend. $49 at Amazon $49 at Walmart

A number of PlayStation-exclusive games we recommend are discounted as well, including God of War Ragnarök for $49 and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $20. The thrilling roguelike Returnal and the charming action game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are both down to $29, while the open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is available for a buck more. Elsewhere, Death Stranding: Director's Cut is on sale for $19, while a PS4 copy of Horizon Forbidden West (which includes a free upgrade to the digital PS5 version) is down to $29. We've seen all of these deals before, but if you need something new to play, each matches or at least comes within a few dollars of the lowest price we've seen.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery

Photo by Nicole Lee / Engadget Anker 622 Magnetic Battery $40 $70 Save $30 This deal takes $10 off the usual street price of this recommended MagSafe portable battery. If you purchase through Anker, make sure to use the on-page coupon code at checkout. $40 at Amazon $40 at Anker

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is back on sale for $40, which isn't quite an all-time low but still comes in $10 below the device's typical street price. This portable wireless charger has a slim frame that snaps easily onto the back of a MagSafe-compatible iPhone. It also includes a built-in kickstand for propping your phone up. This deal applies to the "Upgraded Version" of the battery, with a USB-C port on the side; an older variant places that port on the bottom, which is a bit less convenient for pass-through charging. Just note that, like many wireless power packs, the 622 can't deliver a particularly fast charge (only 7.5W), nor does it have a high capacity (5,000mAh). It can get hot, too. Still, if you want a truly cable-free way to extend an iPhone's battery on the go, it's a decent value at this price.

Apple AirPods (3rd gen)

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods (3rd gen) $140 $169 Save $29 This matches the best price we've seen for Apple's wireless earbuds. $140 at Amazon

The third-gen Apple AirPods are back down to $140, tying its all-time low. Apple sells the wireless earbuds for $169, though we often see them go for $10 or $20 less elsewhere. This open-back pair has a more balanced sound than most unsealed earbuds, with more bass depth than usual (albeit not a ton). There’s no ANC, as expected, but you still get wireless charging, relatively intuitive touch controls and the usual Apple-friendly features like fast pairing and Find My tracking. Just note that the earpieces are a little large, so they may not fit well with certain ear shapes. This set is also pricey, and like any other open-back pair, it doesn't isolate much outside noise. Still, if you own an iPhone and hate the feeling of traditional in-ear headphones, it might work. We gave the AirPods a score of 88 in late 2021.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $27, which is $2 more than the lowest price we've seen but still roughly $20 below the 4K streamer's usual street price. This is Amazon's fastest streaming stick, with support for all the necessary apps and HDR standards, plus Alexa voice controls built into its remote. We generally prefer Roku's and Google's respective streaming platforms over Amazon's Fire OS, as the latter is more aggressive about displaying ads and promoting Amazon's own content across the UI. But if you just want an affordable device for casual 4K streaming, or if you regularly use Amazon services like Prime Video, this is a fine option.

Amazon Echo Studio

The Amazon Echo Studio is on sale for $160, which is a $40 discount and within $5 of the smart speaker's all-time low. This is the largest and best-sounding option in Amazon's Echo lineup. Though we recommend the newer Sonos Era 100 to most people looking for an audio-focused smart speaker, the Echo Studio is still a strong alternative for those who want to save some cash or add a centerpiece to an existing set of Echo devices.

Logitech Litra Glow

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Logitech Litra Glow $50 $60 Save $10 This USB-powered video light we recommend in our guide to the best game-streaming gear is now $10 off. $50 at Amazon $50 at Logitech

The Logitech Litra Glow is back down to $50, which is a deal we've seen a few times before but still takes $10 off the device's usual going rate. The Litra Glow is a USB-powered video light we recommend in our guide to the best game-streaming gear, as we found it to deliver relatively soft and pleasant lighting without harsh edges or shadows. The hardware clips onto the top of a monitor and is easy to rotate or tilt, and you can customize the lighting's brightness and color temperature through built-in control buttons or Logitech's companion software. While Logitech markets the device toward content creators, it can also be useful for those who frequently have to take Zoom calls in a room with poor natural lighting.

Instant Pot Duo (3-quart)

Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo (3-quart) $60 $80 Save $20 While not an all-time low, this deal matches the best price we've seen in 2023 for this Instant Pot model that we recommend for individual use. $60 at Amazon

If you've been thinking about jumping on the Instant Pot bandwagon, the 3-quart Instant Pot Duo is now on sale for $60, or $20 below its typical street price. While that's not an all-time low, it does match the best price we've seen in 2023. We recommend this smaller variant to those who want an electric pressure cooker for individual use or smaller kitchens in our Instant Pot buying guide. It's one of the more basic options available, but it's still easy to operate, and it comes with modes for sautéing, slow cooking, steaming and making rice or yogurt, among others.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) $900 $1,000 Save $100 Clip the on-page coupon to take $100 off Samsung's new flip-style foldable phone. Alternatively, you can get the device with a $150 Amazon gift card if you're willing to buy the phone at full price. $900 at Amazon

The 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is down to $900 at Amazon with an on-page coupon, which is a $100 discount for a phone that only went on sale earlier this month. If you shop at Amazon regularly, you can also get the foldable phone with a $150 Amazon gift card, but you'll have to pay the standard $1,000 MSRP. We gave the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a review score of 88 earlier this month, and we currently list it as the "best foldable for selfies" in our guide to the best smartphones. The big upgrades are a larger 3.4-inch cover display that's more useful for quickly checking notifications or using apps and a redesigned hinge that lets the device fold flat. You still give up some battery life and camera performance compared to more traditional flagship phones around this price, and like any foldable device, you have to take extra care when handling it. But if the idea of a phone you can fold in half appeals to you, this is the new leader in that market.

