Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 drops to a new low of $829

It's no secret that MacBooks can cost you a pretty penny, which is why we're excited to see that our favorite budget Macbook has dropped to a new all-time low price. Apple's 2022 Macbook Air is currently available for $829, down from $999 – $20 lower than ever before. The deal is running the 256GB model in all colors but doesn't include AppleCare+.

We've been a huge fan of Apple's 2022 MacBook Air from the start, calling it a "near-perfect Mac" when it first launched, and, despite new arrivals since, it's still an excellent option for a well-made, everyday laptop. We gave it a 96 in our review thanks to its thinner look and an impressive 13.6-inch high-quality screen. The MacBook Air also comes with an M2 chip, and despite Apple's new foray into an M4 chip with the iPad Pro, it's still a fast-performing, great option.

This model was also the first MacBook Air to get rid of the wedge design and get the more uniform, sleek look of its more expensive sibling, the MacBook Pro. Other perks include a great quad-speaker system that works with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio and a three-mic array for better sound quality during video chats.

