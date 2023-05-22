Apple’s 2022 iPad is on sale for $399

There are a lot of factors to consider when you’re looking for the best iPad to fit your needs. But, if you’re more interested in an entry-level model than something more powerful and pricey, the standard iPad might just fit the bill. Even better, the 2022 iPad is currently on sale for $399 . That’s $50 off the regular price and it matches a record low.

Apple Apple iPad (10th Generation, 64GB) The 2022 base iPad is a good entry point into Apple's tablets and a solid option for those looking for a replacement for an older model. $399 at Amazon

This deal is for the base model with 64GB of storage. We gave this tablet a score of 85 in our review . We liked the updated design that takes a page out of the iPad Air's book, the improved performance and battery life compared with the previous generation and the switch to USB-C charging. Moving the front-facing camera to the landscape side is a welcome change too. That makes far more sense for those who use the tablet for video calls while propping it up with the kickstand or a keyboard folio. Speaking of which, the keyboard folio got an upgrade, since there are larger trackpad and function keys.

On the downside, the $250 folio is expensive; it's not far off the price of the tablet during this sale. We also felt that, while larger than previous models, the quality of the screen isn't as refined as those in higher-end iPads. For instance, it doesn't have an anti-reflective coating or support for the P3 wide color gamut. Perhaps most gallingly for those with a first-generation Apple Pencil, you'll need a USB-C cable and a Lightning to USB-C adapter to charge the peripheral from this iPad.

Still, there's more positives than negatives to be found here. This iPad has a lot of improvements over the previous generation. If you've been holding onto an older model for several years and don't want to break the bank on a replacement, this deal is certainly worth considering.

