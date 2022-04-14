Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $175 again

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's best sounding earbuds have been discounted on and off throughout the past few months, and now they're back down to one of the best prices we've seen all year. The AirPods Pro are 30 percent off again at Amazon, bringing them down to $175. That's just about the lowest price we've seen since the holiday shopping season (they were $1 cheaper earlier this month) and it puts the Pros back in line with the rest of Apple's audio lineup, which has been on sale for the past few days.

If over-ear headphones aren't your thing, the AirPods Pro are your next best bet if you want an Apple device that has above-average audio quality. Not only do the AirPods Pro sound better than the company's standard earbuds, but they also have strong ANC that blocks out most surrounding noises. And you still get Transparency mode, while lets you hop in and out of conversations easily, and support for spatial audio. They're also arguably the best AirPods to get if you care about fit, since you can get a more accurate fit for your ear thanks to their interchangeable tips.

The AirPods Pro also have the H1 chip inside, which enables things like hands-free Siri access and quick pairing and switching between Apple devices. It's one of the biggest draws of AirPods — if you're steeped in the Apple ecosystem already, these earbuds will work seamlessly with all of your gadgets. The Pros should last for five hours before they need more juice, and you'll get 24 hours of total listening time when you employ the power kept in its MagSafe charging case.

With the Pros are back on sale, you'll find that you can get most Apple headphones and earbuds at a discount right now. The new, third-generation AirPods are down to $150 and the second-generation earbuds are on sale for only $100. Even the AirPods Max are cheaper than usual: at the time of writing this, the space gray, blue and silver models are down to $450 thanks to a sale price and an additional coupon that knocks another $29 off their final price.

