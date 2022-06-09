Apple's AirTag is back down to a record low on Amazon

While the four-pack of AirTags has been on sale for some time now, it's been a while since we've seen one AirTag go on sale. Now, Amazon's brought back the record-low price on a single pack, so you can grab one AirTag for only $24. That's $5 off its normal price — that may not seem like much, but it's a decent deal on an already affordable accessory.

If you're unfamiliar, AirTags allow iPhone users to keep track of their things from within the Find My app. Much like AirPods, AirTags seamlessly pair with iPhones as soon as you take them out of the box, and from there you can label what the tracker is attached to like your keys, wallet or backpack. A big downside to AirTags when compared to competing trackers like those from Tile is that Apple's devices don't have built in keyring holes. That means you'll have to buy a case or holder if you want to attach it to your keys.

After a quick setup process, you'll be able to check the Find My app whenever you need to locate your stuff. AirTags can also emit a chime if you're nearby, which should help you find your lost things a bit more easily. And if you have one of the latest iPhones, the Precision Finding feature can lead you directly to your stuff using on-screen instructions. Bluetooth trackers like these may not be as essential as your smartphone or even a smartwatch that you've grown attached to, but they will come in handy on the rare occasion that you misplace your belongings.

