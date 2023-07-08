Apple's M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $750 for Prime Day 2023

Were you hoping to score a good deal on a laptop for Prime Day? Apple's 2020 MacBook Air is currently on sale for $750 — a record low for the computer, which typically goes for $999. It's powered by the company's M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, and while Apple has since come out with an M2 MacBook Air, we found the older version's performance to be impressive when we reviewed it. This MacBook Air was very responsive, and running apps built for Apple's silicon, such as Safari and GarageBand, felt as fast as launching them on an iPad. Safari also loaded sites instantly, and scrolling through them felt effortless.

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip $750 $999 Save $249 The 2020 Apple M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $750. $750 at Amazon

We gave the 2020 MacBook Air a score of 94 in our review. In addition to its impressively speedy performance, we also praised it for having the capabilities it has without the need for a fan. Its 13.3-inch Retina Display looked fantastic, with thin bezels around the high-res screen, and we found its keyboard to be excellent, with a satisfying amount of depth. The laptop ran efficiently during our tests and lasted 16 hours and 20 minutes, including periods wherein we looped HD videos.

In addition, since this MacBook Air is powered by Apple's silicon, it can run iPhone and iPad apps, though not every app for your mobile device will be available for the computer. The chip gives it decent gaming performance, as well, and allows it to run some games as smoothly as on a gaming PC. You can get any of the color options — gold, silver and space gray — for $750, but due to the nature of the event, you'll have to be a Prime member to enjoy the discount. Take note that if you're not currently subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can avail of a 30-day trial for free when you check out.

