Apple's third-gen AirPods are back on sale for $150

Now that spring is making outdoor walks more of a pleasure, you might want some wireless earbuds — and thankfully, Amazon is making them more affordable. The retailer is again selling Apple's third-generation AirPods for $150, or $20 off. That's a record-low price, and may make the decision easy if you're looking for a reliable option. If that's still pricey, the second-gen AirPods are also on sale for just $99.
The third-gen AirPods are considered an iPhone user's 'default' wireless earbuds for good reason. They don't have active noise cancellation (ANC), but they sound better than their predecessors while offering a more comfortable fit and longer battery life. They're sweat-resistant for moderate workouts, and the tight integration with Apple gear may be appealing if you also have an Apple Watch, iPad or Mac.
You can sometimes find ANC-equipped earbuds for less, such as Jabra's Elite 4 Active. And if you want to stick to Apple buds, you may want to keep an eye out for sales on the second-gen AirPods Pro. They sometimes drop to $199, and pack ANC as well as better sound and a workout-ready fit. The standard AirPods represent a safe pick at this price, though, and their lack of ANC might even be preferable if you want to hear more of the outside world.
