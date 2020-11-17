Arecibo Observatory will be torn down because repairs are too dangerous

After 57 years of helping to expand human knowledge and understanding of the cosmos, the story of Puerto Rico’s world-famous Arecibo Observatory is coming to an unfortunate end. Following two cable failures in recent months, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the agency that oversees the telescope, announced on Thursday it has no choice but to decommission the structure.
The NSF commissioned multiple independent evaluations to determine how to go about repairing Arecibo. They all came to the same conclusion: the 900-ton structure that hangs over the observatory’s iconic dish is at risk of “catastrophic failure,” and attempting to repair it would put both construction workers and the staff’s facility at life-threatening risk. Moreover, even if workers could somehow carry out repairs safely, there’s no guarantee the observatory won’t have long-term stability issues.