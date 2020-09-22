Latest in Gear

Image credit: Arlo

Arlo's Essential XL Spotlight camera can go a full year on a single battery charge

The 1080p camera also includes a built-in siren and color night vision.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
26m ago
Comments
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Arlo Essential XL Spotlight
Arlo

Arlo is adding two new models to its affordable Essential series of security cameras, the Essential XL Spotlight Camera and Essential Camera. The highlight of the former is a battery that can power the device for 12 months on a single charge. It also features an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, motion detection and a built-in siren. The camera captures footage at 1080p with a 130-degree field of view and includes built-in color night vision. The entire device is also weather-resistant. The spotlight turns on automatically when the camera detects motion. It’s also possible to turn the light on manually through the Arlo app.

Meanwhile, the Essential is an even more affordable version of the company’s recently announced Essential Spotlight Camera. Like the XL Spotlight, the Essential Camera features 1080p video capture, two-way audio, a built siren and a camera with a 130-degree field of view. Battery life on this model is rated at six months on a single charge, just like its Essential Spotlight Camera counterpart. Both new cameras don’t require any wires to operate, nor do you need to connect them to an Arlo Hub. Instead, they connect directly to your WiFi network.  

You can pre-order the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight starting today through the company’s website for $150. Walmart will start carrying the Arlo Essential Camera this holiday season for $100.  

In this article: arlo, home, security, Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Essential Camera, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

View
Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

View
How and where to pre-order an Xbox Series X or S

How and where to pre-order an Xbox Series X or S

View
Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC for $229

Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC for $229

View
Jabra will add ANC to its Elite 75t earbuds in October

Jabra will add ANC to its Elite 75t earbuds in October

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr