Arlo's Essential XL Spotlight camera can go a full year on a single battery charge

Arlo is adding two new models to its affordable Essential series of security cameras, the Essential XL Spotlight Camera and Essential Camera. The highlight of the former is a battery that can power the device for 12 months on a single charge. It also features an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, motion detection and a built-in siren. The camera captures footage at 1080p with a 130-degree field of view and includes built-in color night vision. The entire device is also weather-resistant. The spotlight turns on automatically when the camera detects motion. It’s also possible to turn the light on manually through the Arlo app.

Meanwhile, the Essential is an even more affordable version of the company’s recently announced Essential Spotlight Camera. Like the XL Spotlight, the Essential Camera features 1080p video capture, two-way audio, a built siren and a camera with a 130-degree field of view. Battery life on this model is rated at six months on a single charge, just like its Essential Spotlight Camera counterpart. Both new cameras don’t require any wires to operate, nor do you need to connect them to an Arlo Hub. Instead, they connect directly to your WiFi network.