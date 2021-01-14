Arturia updates the MicroFreak synth with three new oscillators

When Arturia launched the MicroFreak in early 2019 I said “there's nothing stopping Arturia from adding more oscillators down the road through firmware updates.” They have born that out time and time again. In January of last year it added a noise source and just this past August a Vocoder mode. The frequent updates are one of the reasons it’s among the best bang-for-your-buck synths out there. Now though it’s getting perhaps its biggest addition yet — three new oscillators from Eurorack experimentalists Noise Engineering.
There’s Bass, which uses west-coast style wave folding on a quadrature oscillator to get gritty low end, Harm, which combines wavefolding and additive synthesis, and SawX, which is a supersaw sound but with chorus and phase modulation.