Assassin’s Creed Mirage will arrive one week early on October 5th

Ubisoft is shaking up a busy calendar of big fall game releases by bringing forward one of several games it has on the docket. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will now arrive on October 5th, one week earlier than previously expected.

The move gives the game a bit more distance from another major open-world action-adventure game in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (which is set to hit PS5 on October 20th). However, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will now be going up against Detective Pikachu Returns, which will debut on Switch on October 6th.

Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early! 📀



On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim.



Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date! #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/eWAZttvjIX — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 14, 2023

Ubisoft is taking Assassin's Creed back to its roots with Mirage. It has a smaller scope than recent entries, the last of which (Assassin's Creed Valhalla) can take around 60 hours to beat — fully completing that game typically takes well over 100 hours. Ubisoft's internal playtests indicate that Mirage takes around 20-23 hours to beat and roughly 25-30 hours to fully complete.

Mirage is set two decades before Valhalla and it takes place primarily in ninth-century Baghdad. There will be a bigger focus on stealth and parkour than in recent Assassin's Creed games, while main character Basim Ibn Ishaq can slow down time to help you plan assassinations. Additionally, Mirage will have a full Arabic-language dub and subtitles, which could help the game feel more immersive.

Ubisoft has a busy few months ahead. Along with Mirage, The Crew Motorfest will arrive on September 14th while Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is dated for December 7th. XDefiant, Assassin's Creed Nexus VR and mobile title Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence are all slated to arrive by the end of the year too. Skull and Bones still exists somewhere.