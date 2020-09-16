Facebook has snagged two made-for-VR Ubisoft titles. Virtual reality versions of Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell are coming to Oculus. Facebook made the announcement during its Connect event today.

Ubisoft will develop the VR versions of both games. They’ll be built from the ground up but will stay true to both franchises. Ubisoft’s other VR titles include Eagle Flint, Werewolves Within and Star Trek Bridge Crew, all of which are available on Oculus. We don’t know yet when the new games will arrive.