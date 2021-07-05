Aston Martin's Valhalla hybrid supercar hints at its EV future

McLaren isn't the only British supercar maker that can build a searingly fast hybrid. Aston Martin has introduced a Valhalla supercar that mates a 740HP, AMG-made 4.0-liter V8 with a 201HP dual electric motor system to produce top-tier performance while cutting emissions. The two-door can reach 62MPH in just 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 217MPH, but you can also drive a modest 9 miles in pure EV mode if you can live with an 80MPH top speed.

The electric technology also helps save weight. The Valhalla includes an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that uses the hybrid system for reversing, eliminating the need for a conventional reverse gear. Toss in electric-assisted torque vectoring for the all-wheel drive system and the car should be agile, not just quick off the line. Aston predicts a 6:30 lap time for the Nürburgring Nordschleife, although the brand has yet to make an attempt.

Aston Martin

You can also expect a relatively light (3,417lbs) carbon fiber body and an adjustable ride height to keep the car usable on less-than-perfect streets.

Aston hasn't detailed pricing, or even production numbers. It won't be surprising if the Valhalla is a limited-edition car with every unit snapped up in advance. Even so, it's an important machine. It gives Aston a foil to McLaren hybrids like the Artura and Speedtail. More importantly, the company sees it as a way to "drive the transition" from combustion engines to pure EVs. Don't be surprised if production electric sports cars arrive in the next few years, at least once the company is reasonably stable.