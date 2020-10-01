Astro's first wired earbuds are aimed at mobile gamers

Competition in the headset arena has gotten pretty fierce the past few years but, for many gamers, Astro is still the name they trust the most. However, while the company’s reputation for high-quality gear has earned it plenty of fans among PC and console players, folks who prefer to go mobile have been left out — after all, not everyone wants to wear a chonky headset while playing Fortnite on their phone or Animal Crossing on a Switch. In that spirit, Astro is stepping into the world of earbuds for the first time with its $50 A03 In-Ear Monitor.
The A03 IEM isn’t the first or only earbud set aimed at gamers, with both HyperX and Turtle Beach selling wired earbuds for console and mobile players. Astro is casting as wide a net as it can, touting the A03’s usefulness with phones, the Switch and even with PS4 or Xbox controllers. To achieve this wide-ranging compatibility, the A03 uses a 3.5mm plug. This isn’t particularly ideal if you’re using one of the many flagship device that have eschewed the headphone jack, forcing people like myself to go scrambling around for a dongle.