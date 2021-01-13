The ASUS Chromebook CX9 is rugged, light and powerful

As for more tradition specs, the CX9 uses Intel’s 11th-gen processors, up to a Core i7 — more power than most people need in a Chromebook, but that means it should be exceedingly fast. ASUS squeezed a 14-inch display in here with thin bezels; the company says the laptop has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. ASUS didn’t mention RAM or storage sizes, but the laptop does have a generous array of ports (at least as far as a laptop in 2021 goes). One side has two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and an HDMI port, while the other has a traditional USB-A, a micro SD slot, a headphone jack and a security lock.

We don’t have a release date or price for the Chromebook CX9 just yet; at this point all we know is that it’ll be available in US in the second quarter of this year. But if it has the quality construction ASUS claims it does, it’s not hard to imagine a model with Core i7 processors costing in the $1,000 range.