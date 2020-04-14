Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

ASUS' ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptop gets a $300 discount at Best Buy

You can get a solid AMD-powered portable at a good price.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
12m ago
Comments
10 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptop
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

It’s a good time to shop for a gaming laptop, even if you’re not supposed to leave your home. Best Buy is selling a standard configuration of ASUS’ 15.6-inch ROG Zephyrus G for $900, or a sizeable $300 off its usual sticker price. This version runs on AMD’s 2.3GHz quad-core Ryzen 7 3750H with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics. It’s using ‘just’ a 1080p display, but the 120Hz refresh rate should lead to smooth, responsive visuals for your game sessions.

Buy ASUS ROG Zephyrus G at Best Buy - $900

This is clearly a 2019 laptop — you won’t find a Ryzen 4000-series chip or high-capacity storage here. The GTX 1660 Ti is still as good as it gets for mid-tier graphics, though, and this should still be a speedy system as a whole. The Zephyrus G even fairly light (4.6lb) and discreet as far as gaming laptops go, so you might not object to tossing it in a backpack or pulling it out at work or school (when those resume in person, that is).

Just be aware of the usual caveats of gaming laptops. Reviews suggest battery life won’t be spectacular, especially when playing games. Likewise, you can expect the fans to get loud when handling games and other intense tasks. This is still a solid gaming machine, though, and the price makes its limitations easy to swallow.

In this article: Asus, laptops, Laptop, rog zephyrus g, rog, zephyrus g, engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, Computer, PC, Best Buy, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
10 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

View
Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

View
The OnePlus 8 range is already on sale ahead of its announcement

The OnePlus 8 range is already on sale ahead of its announcement

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr