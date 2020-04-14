ASUS' ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptop gets a $300 discount at Best Buy

This is clearly a 2019 laptop — you won’t find a Ryzen 4000-series chip or high-capacity storage here. The GTX 1660 Ti is still as good as it gets for mid-tier graphics, though, and this should still be a speedy system as a whole. The Zephyrus G even fairly light (4.6lb) and discreet as far as gaming laptops go, so you might not object to tossing it in a backpack or pulling it out at work or school (when those resume in person, that is).

Just be aware of the usual caveats of gaming laptops. Reviews suggest battery life won’t be spectacular, especially when playing games. Likewise, you can expect the fans to get loud when handling games and other intense tasks. This is still a solid gaming machine, though, and the price makes its limitations easy to swallow.