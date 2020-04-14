ASUS' ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptop gets a $300 discount at Best Buy

It’s a good time to shop for a gaming laptop, even if you’re not supposed to leave your home. Best Buy is selling a standard configuration of ASUS’ 15.6-inch ROG Zephyrus G for $900, or a sizeable $300 off its usual sticker price. This version runs on AMD’s 2.3GHz quad-core Ryzen 7 3750H with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics. It’s using ‘just’ a 1080p display, but the 120Hz refresh rate should lead to smooth, responsive visuals for your game sessions.
This is clearly a 2019 laptop — you won’t find a Ryzen 4000-series chip or high-capacity storage here. The GTX 1660 Ti is still as good as it gets for mid-tier graphics, though, and this should still be a speedy system as a whole. The Zephyrus G even fairly light (4.6lb) and discreet as far as gaming laptops go, so you might not object to tossing it in a backpack or pulling it out at work or school (when those resume in person, that is).
Just be aware of the usual caveats of gaming laptops. Reviews suggest battery life won’t be spectacular, especially when playing games. Likewise, you can expect the fans to get loud when handling games and other intense tasks. This is still a solid gaming machine, though, and the price makes its limitations easy to swallow.