Latest in Gear

Image credit: Atari

Atari VCS will feature Google Chrome as its built-in browser

You'll be able to access web apps via Chrome right from your couch.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Comments
151 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Atari VCS rebooted console.
Atari

The long-awaited Atari VCS retro console may also end up being a decent productivity device. Atari announced today that the system will feature Google Chrome as its built in browser, allowing you to access websites and the full suite of Google Workspace apps, like Chrome, Docs and Meet, from your couch. The Atari VCS will also support most major PC accessories, which includes webcams along with the usual keyboard and mice.

The Chrome integration isn’t a huge stretch from the console’s existing feature set though. Atari had previously announced that you can also run PC operating systems from the VCS, including Windows, Linux and ChromeOS. Having the most popular browser around baked in from the start means you won’t have to do any complex OS setup to use the VCS as a pseudo mini-desktop.

Atari VCS Chrome
Atari

Atari also unveiled the VCS Companion app for iOS and Android, which will let you use your mobile device as a virtual mouse and keyboard on Chrome and other apps. While much of this reeks of Microsoft’s failed WebTV experiment, I’d imagine some buyers may find these PC-liked features useful. And don’t forget, this console will also be able to play actual Atari games. If you want more retro titles from other consoles, you can also subscribe to Antstream’s service for a larger variety.

The Atari VCS is currently shipping out to early backers after significant delays. Atari says preorders and general retail availability will ship out in early 2021. You can preorder an “all in” bundle with a retro joystick and modern controller for $390 from Atari.

In this article: Atari VCS, Atari, Chrome, Google Chrome, browsers, retro consoles, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
151 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: We reviewed the new M1-powered MacBook Pro

The Morning After: We reviewed the new M1-powered MacBook Pro

View
Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' won't be getting a re-release after all

Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' won't be getting a re-release after all

View
Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

View
MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

View
Atari VCS will feature Google Chrome as its built-in browser

Atari VCS will feature Google Chrome as its built-in browser

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr