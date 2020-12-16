Atari VCS will feature Google Chrome as its built-in browser

The long-awaited Atari VCS retro console may also end up being a decent productivity device. Atari announced today that the system will feature Google Chrome as its built in browser, allowing you to access websites and the full suite of Google Workspace apps, like Chrome, Docs and Meet, from your couch. The Atari VCS will also support most major PC accessories, which includes webcams along with the usual keyboard and mice.

The Chrome integration isn’t a huge stretch from the console’s existing feature set though. Atari had previously announced that you can also run PC operating systems from the VCS, including Windows, Linux and ChromeOS. Having the most popular browser around baked in from the start means you won’t have to do any complex OS setup to use the VCS as a pseudo mini-desktop.