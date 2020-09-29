Latest in Gear

Image credit: Atari

Atari VCS backers should get their consoles 'very soon'

They're on their way from the factory, says Atari.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
78 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Atari VCS
Atari

More than two years and multiple delays after its original announcement, the Atari VCS is finally making its way to people who helped crowdfund the console. In an update over on Medium, Atari says it's putting the "finishing touches" on the first batch of production VCS units. The company is in the process of sending the consoles to the US, where they'll be then shipped out to Indiegogo backers "very soon." It also shared photos from the factory floor to prove manufacturing has been coming along.

Atari VCS
Atari

If you backed the VCS, you might still have to wait a while before getting your unit. Almost 12,000 people supported the VCS Indiegogo campaign. In May, when Atari announced it hoped to ship the first production units in mid-June, it said 500 consoles were on their way. A caption of one of the photos Atari shared indicates “thousands” of systems are ready for shipping.

Nonetheless, the fact the VCS is finally on its way is good news. With behind-the-scenes drama and changing specs, it seemed like the console was in danger of becoming vaporware at times. However, whether the time Atari fans have had to wait for the console to materialize ends up being worth it is something we’ll have to wait and see.

In this article: Atari, Atari VCS, VCS, console, video games, crowdfunding, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
78 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Arcwave Ion is designed to 'give men a female orgasm'

The Arcwave Ion is designed to 'give men a female orgasm'

View
iOS 14 review: Finally rid of the grid

iOS 14 review: Finally rid of the grid

View
Microsoft thinks remote workers need a 'virtual commute'

Microsoft thinks remote workers need a 'virtual commute'

View
Atari VCS backers should get their consoles 'very soon'

Atari VCS backers should get their consoles 'very soon'

View
A handful of the latest iPad Pros are $50 off on Amazon

A handful of the latest iPad Pros are $50 off on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr