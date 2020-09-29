Atari VCS backers should get their consoles 'very soon'

More than two years and multiple delays after its original announcement, the Atari VCS is finally making its way to people who helped crowdfund the console. In an update over on Medium, Atari says it's putting the "finishing touches" on the first batch of production VCS units. The company is in the process of sending the consoles to the US, where they'll be then shipped out to Indiegogo backers "very soon." It also shared photos from the factory floor to prove manufacturing has been coming along.

Atari

If you backed the VCS, you might still have to wait a while before getting your unit. Almost 12,000 people supported the VCS Indiegogo campaign. In May, when Atari announced it hoped to ship the first production units in mid-June, it said 500 consoles were on their way. A caption of one of the photos Atari shared indicates “thousands” of systems are ready for shipping.